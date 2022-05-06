Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $86.09

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $86.09 and last traded at $86.20, with a volume of 3095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.91.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.26.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,453 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 581,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,971 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,306,000 after acquiring an additional 124,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,781,000 after acquiring an additional 256,216 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.