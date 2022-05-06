ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.46

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 31876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASOMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($41.22) to GBX 2,900 ($36.23) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,850 ($48.09) to GBX 2,900 ($36.23) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($46.22) to GBX 2,850 ($35.60) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($41.22) to GBX 2,300 ($28.73) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,824.50.

Get ASOS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.