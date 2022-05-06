Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 491,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after buying an additional 69,550 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 77.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 367,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 53,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at about $481,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.