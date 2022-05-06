Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:ASB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.92. 135,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $102,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,394 shares of company stock valued at $499,130 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

