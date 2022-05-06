Associated British Foods’ (ABF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

ABF has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.48) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,100 ($26.23) to GBX 1,850 ($23.11) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.73) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($33.73) to GBX 2,500 ($31.23) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,436.67 ($30.44).

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,600.50 ($19.99) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £12.67 billion and a PE ratio of 26.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,676.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,855.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,389 ($29.84).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In related news, insider Graham Allan acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($19.49) per share, with a total value of £34,320 ($42,873.20).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

