Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Assured Guaranty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Assured Guaranty has a payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.51. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,968,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,871. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,302,000 after acquiring an additional 993,042 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.