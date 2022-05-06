Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

ASUR opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.18 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.97. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 99.6% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

