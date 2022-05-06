Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Leangela W. Lowe Sells 9,373 Shares

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $1,069,459.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ATKR traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $115.33. 611,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,674. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.23. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a return on equity of 98.56% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Atkore (Get Rating)
Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atkore (ATKR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.