Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Leangela W. Lowe Sells 9,373 Shares

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $1,069,459.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ATKR traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $115.33. 611,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,674. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.23. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a return on equity of 98.56% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $168,216,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter worth $60,335,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,224,000 after buying an additional 468,091 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after buying an additional 420,373 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1,349.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 445,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,852,000 after buying an additional 414,743 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

