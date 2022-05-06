Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATKR. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ATKR opened at $113.47 on Wednesday. Atkore has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average is $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.23.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a return on equity of 98.56% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $65,682.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,752 shares of company stock worth $3,404,923 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Atkore by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after buying an additional 89,352 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Atkore by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 15,978 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Atkore by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Atkore by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

