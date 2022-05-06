Atlantic Securities Downgrades Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Neutral

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $92.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,735,000 after acquiring an additional 753,469 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,535,000 after acquiring an additional 707,482 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,698,000 after acquiring an additional 311,952 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

