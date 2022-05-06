Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $194.49

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $194.49 and last traded at $194.49, with a volume of 17460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.89.

The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after buying an additional 703,842 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,265,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,080,000 after buying an additional 328,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

