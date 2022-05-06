Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.10

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.10 and traded as low as C$12.40. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$12.74, with a volume of 60,000 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.47 to C$14.44 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities set a C$15.50 price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$535.09 million and a P/E ratio of 12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.86, a quick ratio of 77.63 and a current ratio of 79.18.

Atrium Mortgage Investment ( TSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.77 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.02%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

