AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253,237 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.85 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.