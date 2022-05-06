Aufman Associates Inc Has $31.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aufman Associates Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 23.6% of Aufman Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aufman Associates Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $31,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,552. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.99 and its 200-day moving average is $216.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $192.17 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

