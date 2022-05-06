Aufman Associates Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Aufman Associates Inc cut its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 965,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,388,000 after buying an additional 24,245 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 218,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 40,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,315. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $324.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $29,784.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

