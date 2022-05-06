Aufman Associates Inc Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Aufman Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESML. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter worth $258,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.89. 109,456 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62.

