Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.02.

ACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

ACB traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,071,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,975,700. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

