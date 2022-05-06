Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives $556.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRYGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $550.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATDRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.65) to GBX 514 ($6.42) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 601 ($7.51) to GBX 586 ($7.32) in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ATDRY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,772. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

