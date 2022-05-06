Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,044. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. Autohome has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $94.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.24.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 12.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 159.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome (Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autohome (ATHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.