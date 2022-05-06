Autonio 24-Hour Volume Hits $109,612.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $109,612.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.15 or 0.00206096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.51 or 0.00221002 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.03 or 0.00483719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00039654 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,181.38 or 2.00625923 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

