Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.
Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $6.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. 141,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,703. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 0.94. Avalara has a 52-week low of $69.14 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.21.
In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $159,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at $54,490,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,674. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.81.
About Avalara (Get Rating)
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
