Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $6.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. 141,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,703. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 0.94. Avalara has a 52-week low of $69.14 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.21.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $159,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at $54,490,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,674. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 326,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 197,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,441 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Avalara by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Avalara by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Avalara by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.81.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

