Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Trading 6.6% Higher After Earnings Beat

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $74.63 and last traded at $74.63. 53,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 827,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.98.
The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.81.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth $35,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 760.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average is $118.21.
Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
