Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Trading 6.6% Higher After Earnings Beat

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $74.63 and last traded at $74.63. 53,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 827,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.98.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.81.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,490,088.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $159,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,674. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth $35,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 760.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average is $118.21.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

