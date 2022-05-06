AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.95. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $191.69 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 47.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

