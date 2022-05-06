Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Avanos Medical updated its FY22 guidance to $1.55-$1.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,353. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

