Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.75

Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 6621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Avanos Medical by 38.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 104.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 64,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avanos Medical Company Profile (NYSE:AVNS)
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.