Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.75

Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 6621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Avanos Medical by 38.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 104.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 64,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

