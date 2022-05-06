Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $830-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.09 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.75.

AVNS traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,353. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $15,630,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,961,000 after purchasing an additional 319,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,681,000 after purchasing an additional 170,306 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Avanos Medical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Avanos Medical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

