Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.81

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 8051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.39. The company has a market cap of C$21.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients in Canada. It operates through two segments, Logixx Security and Avante Security. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

