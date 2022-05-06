Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 15,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 170,996 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in Avanti Acquisition by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 489,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Avanti Acquisition by 13.5% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

