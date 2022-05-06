Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviat Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,932. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $337.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.79. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

