Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Avid Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.19-0.32 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.40-1.51 EPS.

AVID stock traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.42. 1,574,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Avid Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

