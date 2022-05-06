Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Trading 6.7% Higher

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 35,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 50,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$15.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

