Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517,880 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,051,000 after buying an additional 2,085,959 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,737,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,426,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,445,000 after buying an additional 954,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $26.04. 49,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,817. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

