Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to ~$1.00 EPS.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,031. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.42.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

