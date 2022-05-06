Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.53 million.

ACLS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.80.

ACLS opened at $57.14 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

