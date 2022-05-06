Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.26, but opened at $57.39. Axonics shares last traded at $50.28, with a volume of 2,401 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 44.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.75%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $2,641,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,811. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 401.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.45.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

