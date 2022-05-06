Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Down 9.8%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.94 and last traded at $33.15. Approximately 13,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,562,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 38.9% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 165,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 46,358 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.