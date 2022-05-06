B. Riley Cuts JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $22.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of JELD-WEN from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.82.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 245,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $5,363,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $198,638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,937,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 395,500 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

