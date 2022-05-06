B. Riley Increases Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target to $72.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.04% from the stock’s current price.

DCO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47. The company has a market cap of $606.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,802 shares of company stock worth $503,025. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ducommun by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ducommun by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ducommun by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.