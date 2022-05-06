B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.28.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

BTG traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. 13,553,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,675,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

