B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.80.

BTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

BTO traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 383,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. B2Gold has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$6.47.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$663.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

In other news, Senior Officer Roger Richer purchased 58,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.78 per share, with a total value of C$340,898.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 408,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,363,910.18. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$603,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,243,669.41. In the last three months, insiders sold 493,660 shares of company stock worth $2,865,624.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

