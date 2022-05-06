Baader Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €60.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($61.05) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($65.26) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($67.37) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.13 ($74.88).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €47.58 ($50.08) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion and a PE ratio of 8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf has a 1 year low of €47.23 ($49.72) and a 1 year high of €71.05 ($74.79). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €52.62 and its 200-day moving average is €59.84.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.