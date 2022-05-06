BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 850 ($10.62) target price on the stock.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.37) to GBX 860 ($10.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 555 ($6.93) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.24) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 786.33 ($9.82).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BA opened at GBX 760 ($9.49) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 735.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 628.36. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 495.70 ($6.19) and a one year high of GBX 782.40 ($9.77). The company has a market capitalization of £23.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.17), for a total value of £185,085.44 ($231,212.29). Insiders have bought a total of 64 shares of company stock worth $44,688 over the last quarter.

About BAE Systems (Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.