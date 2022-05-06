Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 97,527 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 271.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,527 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 92,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after buying an additional 60,921 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 262,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after buying an additional 62,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 33,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

