Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 301,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $672,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $116.73 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.74 and a 200-day moving average of $214.78.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.11.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

