Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 305,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,953 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Nordstrom worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 2,243.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.