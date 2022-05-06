Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $181.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.97. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

