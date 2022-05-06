Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Anthem by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Anthem by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 target price on shares of Anthem and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.23.

NYSE ANTM opened at $506.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $490.35 and a 200-day moving average of $456.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

