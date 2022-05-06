Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $7.10 Million Stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,018 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 587.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

