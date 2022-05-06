Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,541 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8,375.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 692.9% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,453.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $37.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.