Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 262,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54.

